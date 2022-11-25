FIFA World Cup 2022: What are the Brit WAGs doing in Qatar?

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022
They may not be able to spend time with their fellas, but the England and Wales WAGs (wives and girlfriends) are clearly living their best lives this World Cup
The Wales WAGs were out in full force to support their husbands and partners
Bukayo Saka's girlfriend Tolami Benson looked stunning as she stepped out for the evening
Nicole Hagan who is associated with Welsh player Neco Williams was seen posing in a bikini on the beach
Paige Milian the fiancee of Chelsea star Raheem Sterling posted this picture from her room
Aaron Ramsdale’s fiance Georgina Irwin wore a £640 (52 thousand in Rupees) Nadine Merabi suit for a night out
Amie Coady who is married to Everton player Conor Coady was seen enjoying with her kids
Amie later took the boys out for an evening scoot in Doha
Wales footballer Connor Roberts' wife Georgina posed in a bikini from the luxury Grand Hyatt hotel in Dubai
Georgina also spent quality time with her daughter on the beach
Chris Mepham's fiancee Jodie Francis showed off her abs on the beach
Jodie later sipped on some delicious cocktails
