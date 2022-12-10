FIFA World Cup 2022: Neymar distraught after Brazil's loss to Croatia, says it feels like a nightmare; in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 10, 2022
Neymar walked off the field with teammate Dani Alves by his side, tears still rolling down the Brazil forward's cheeks
AFP
Other players had already tried to console Neymar as he cried while sitting near midfield, head down, hiding his face
Following his side's exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar after the loss to Croatia, star Brazil striker Neymar said that the defeat "feels like a nightmare"
Croatia trounced Brazil 4-2 to keep their clean sheet in penalty shootouts at the World Cup and qualified for the semifinals in a nail-biting encounter at the Education City Stadium on Friday
"It feels like a nightmare. It is hard to believe this is happening," Neymar was quoted as saying by Sky Sports
The star player kept his future with the national team open after this heartbreaking defeat.
"Honestly, I do not know what is going to happen. It would be too hasty to say that, but I cannot guarantee anything. I am not closing any doors, but I'm also not saying 100 per cent that I want to be back," he concluded
Neymar scored to move level with Pele as Brazil's all-time leading scorer with 77 goals
Brazilian football great Pele congratulated Neymar for matching his national team scoring record
"I saw you grow, I cheered for you every day and I can finally congratulate you for reaching my number of goals with Brazil. We both know that this is more than a figure," the 82-year-old Pele wrote
"Our biggest duty as athletes is to inspire. Inspire our teammates of today, the next generations and, above all, everyone who loves our sport. Unfortunately this is not the happiest day for us," Pele added.
"My record was set almost 50 years ago, and nobody had managed to get near it until now. You got there, kid. That shows how great your achievement is."
"Keep inspiring us. I will keep punching the air with joy for every goal you score, as I did in every match I saw you on the pitch."
