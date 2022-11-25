FIFA World Cup 2022: Meet Spain’s stunning WAGs including coach Luis Enrique's daughter Sira, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 25, 2022

Wife of Álvaro Morata, Alice Campello is a Italian model and fashion designer

Sira Martínez who is a girlfriend of Ferran Torres is a professional Equestrian

Sara Botello, Aymeric Laporte's girlfriend, is a ballet dancer with experience in contemporary dance

Girlfriend of David Raya, Tatiana Trouboul is a professional model

Sandra Garal, the girlfriend of Real Madrid player Marco Asensio, graduated from architecture school and worked as a public relations specialist in Madrid

Girlfriend of Sergio Busquets, Elena Galera rarely indulges herself in any media appearances

Glam Marta Marchena, thrust into the public eye, after she dated Spanish singer Antonio Jose for five years. She has since got together with PSG midfielder Carlos Soler

