FIFA World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi masterclass helps Argentina beat Netherlands 4-3 in a penalties, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 10, 2022

Lionel Messi's quest to win the World Cup moves into the semifinals after Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 in a penalty shootout on Friday

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez saved two penalties to help Argentina set up a semi-final against Croatia

Messi setting up a goal and then scoring one from the spot kick almost meant nothing as Argentina squandered a two-goal lead at the death

The Dutch came back strongly from two goals down to level the scores at the death and take the game into extra time but fell short in the penalty shootout

Messi is now tied with Gabriel Batistuta on an Argentinian record 10 goals at the World Cup

Messi fed Nahuel Molina with a sensational pass to score in the 35th, and then calmly converted a 73th-minute penalty as Argentina seemed well on course with a 2-0

But substitute Wout Weghorst headed the Dutch back into the game in the 83rd and then forced extra time 11 minutes into stoppage time in an extraordinary free-kick trick play

With the 30 minutes of extra time failing to break the 2-2 deadlock, it was left to the penalty shootout to decide the winner in the second quarter-final of the day

Martinez was the shoot-out hero, saving the first two Dutch penalties from captain Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis, while Lautaro Martinez clinched the matter for Argentina

Messi will claim the overall World Cup match record if he plays in the remaining two games. He played his 24th match, with record holder Lothar Matthaus of Germany one ahead on 25 matches

The Copa America champions next meet Croatia on Tuesday after the 2018 runners-up shocked record five-time winners Brazil 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 deadlock in 120 minutes

The Dutch failed to reach the last four for the third time in four editions and suffered a shoot-out loss to Argentina just as in the 2014 semi-finals

