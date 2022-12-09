FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe to Goncalo Ramos, here are the Golden Boot contenders ahead of quarterfinals, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 09, 2022
Kylian Mbappe is leading the list with 5 goals. The PSG forward is in a lethal form for France
Lionel Messi is second in the list with 3 goals for Argentina. The PSG superstar has single-handedly lifted La Albiceleste into the Last-8
AFP
England forward Marcus Rashford is also in the list with 3 goals
AFP
The Netherlands' Cody Gapko, who is in top form for the Dutch, is also in the hunt with 3 goals
Olivier Giroud is behind is France teammate Mbappe with 3 goals
Portugal's Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick to throw his hat in the race for the Golden Boot
ANI
Brazil Richarlison is a strong favourite to win the Golden Boot award and has scored 3 goals till now
AFP
Bukayo Saka has been a valuable player for England scoring goals as well as providing assist, if the Three Lions go all the way, Saka might be a top contender for the award
AFP
Bruno Fernandes is one of the top performers for Portugal in this World Cup and the star midfielder has scored 2 goals for his team
AFP
Andrej Kramaric has played a crucial role in Croatia reaching the quarterfinal. He has scored 2 goals so far
AFP
