FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe to Goncalo Ramos, here are the Golden Boot contenders ahead of quarterfinals, in pics

FIFA World Cup 2022: Kylian Mbappe to Goncalo Ramos, here are the Golden Boot contenders ahead of quarterfinals

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 09, 2022

Kylian Mbappe is leading the list with 5 goals. The PSG forward is in a lethal form for France

Twitter

Lionel Messi is second in the list with 3 goals for Argentina. The PSG superstar has single-handedly lifted La Albiceleste into the Last-8

AFP

England forward Marcus Rashford is also in the list with 3 goals

AFP

The Netherlands' Cody Gapko, who is in top form for the Dutch, is also in the hunt with 3 goals

Twitter

Olivier Giroud is behind is France teammate Mbappe with 3 goals

Twitter

Portugal's Goncalo Ramos scored a hat-trick to throw his hat in the race for the Golden Boot

ANI

Brazil Richarlison is a strong favourite to win the Golden Boot award and has scored 3 goals till now

AFP

Bukayo Saka has been a valuable player for England scoring goals as well as providing assist, if the Three Lions go all the way, Saka might be a top contender for the award

AFP

Bruno Fernandes is one of the top performers for Portugal in this World Cup and the star midfielder has scored 2 goals for his team

AFP

Andrej Kramaric has played a crucial role in Croatia reaching the quarterfinal. He has scored 2 goals so far

AFP

