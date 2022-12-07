FIFA World Cup 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo dropped as Portugal hammer Switzerland 6-1 to enter quarterfinals, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 07, 2022

With Cristiano Ronaldo on the bench, the superstar striker's replacement scored a hat trick to lead Portugal over Switzerland 6-1 and into the FIFA World Cup 2022 quarterfinals on Tuesday

Twitter

Goncalo Ramos, a 21-year-old forward who only made his Portugal debut last month, made his first start for his country and demonstrated the kind of clinical finishing Ronaldo was once known for

Twitter

Ramos scored the opening goal in the 17th minute and added others in the 51st and 67th — by which time chants of "RONALDO! RONALDO!" were swirling around the 89,000-seat Lusail Stadium

ANI

The 37-year-old Ronaldo entered as a substitute in the 72nd minute to loud cheers, though Portugal had the game wrapped up by then

PTI

Defenders Pepe and Raphael Guerreiro also put their names on the scoreboard

AFP

Rafael Leao added another goal in stoppage time. Manuel Akanji scored the only consolation goal for Switzerland

ANI

After the final whistle, as Portugal players stayed on the field to applaud the team's fans at one end of the stadium, Ronaldo walked off on his own - perhaps wondering where his career goes from here

Twitter

Ronaldo was dropped a day after Santos expressed his unhappiness at the striker's attitude after he was substituted against South Korea in the team's final group game

AFP

Ramos, who was only 2 years old when Ronaldo made his Portugal debut in 2003, produced the first hat trick at this year's World Cup

AFP

Portugal advanced to the quarterfinals for the third time, after 1966 and 2006, and will play Morocco on Saturday

AFP

