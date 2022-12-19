FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar sets goal scoring record, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 19, 2022

The six-goal final between France and Argentina set a World Cup record of 172 at this year's tournament

AFP

The previous tournament record of 171 goals was set in 1998 and 2014. The 1998 tournament in France was the first edition in the current 64-game, 32-team format

AFP

A new record is likely to be set at the 2026 World Cup, which has been expanded to 48 teams playing either 80 or 104 games

AFP

On Sunday, Argentina and France drew 3-3 through extra time to set the record

AFP

Lionel Messi scored two goals for Argentina and Kylian Mbappe got a hat trick for France - the first in a World Cup final since 1966

AFP

Argentina won the FIFA World Cup title, its third, by prevailing 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

AFP

It was the second straight six-goal final. France defeated Croatia 4-2 four years ago in Russia

AFP

The 2.63 goals per game average in Qatar is far below the World Cup record of 5.38 goals per game at the 1954 edition in Switzerland

Twitter

Messi has achieved what Maradona did in 1986, dominate a World Cup for Argentina.

AFP

