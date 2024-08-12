Feel Like A Pilot: Lamborghini’s Urus SE

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 12, 2024
Lamborghini Urus SE in India priced at Rs. 4.57 crore (ex-showroom).
It features a 4.0-litre V8 engine combined with a 25.7 kWh battery pack, producing 789bhp.
Inside, it features new dashboard panels, redesigned air vents, and a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system.
The SUV can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.4 seconds.
It offers an electric-only driving range of 59 kilometers.
It offers multiple driving modes, including Electric Drive, Hybrid, Performance, and Recharge, catering to different driving preferences.
The Urus SE comes with new LED matrix headlights, redesigned 23-inch alloy wheels, and updated tail lamps.
