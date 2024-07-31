Feature-Packed With 120Hz Display: Oppo K12X 5G Launched In India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | July 31, 2024
Oppo has launched OPPO K12x 5G smartphone in India.
It is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 6GB+128GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 8GB+256GB model.
It features a 6.67-inch screen with 720p resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and up to 1000 nits of peak brightness.
It also includes Splash Touch technology for wet-finger operation.
It has a 5,100mAh battery with 45W SuperVOOC fast charging support.
It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor and runs on Android 14 with ColorOS 14.
The phone is MIL-STD-810H certified for durability, IP54 rated for dust and water resistance.
