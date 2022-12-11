Fans turn violent in Paris after Morocco's shock win over Portugal in FIFA World Cup 2022, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 11, 2022
Riots broke out in Paris following Morocco stunned Portugal 1-0 in the FIFA World Cup on Saturday, December 10
Morocco scripted history by becoming the first African nation to qualify for the last four of the World Cup after defeating Portugal 1-0 in the quarterfinal
Rioters reportedly engaged in acts of vandalism and police were called into action to control the situation
Police responded with tear gas in order to disperse the crowd in the neighbourhood of Champs-Elysees
Morocco overcame expectations and challenges to reach the semi-finals, defeating Croatia, Belgium, Spain, and now Portugal
Portugal went all out but Morocco overcame tiredness, injury, and nervousness in the knockout game to earn a remarkable victory
a resilient Morocco found the back of the net through Youssef El-Nesyri in the 42nd minute at the Al Thumama Stadium
The Atlas Lions fairytale run continues on Wednesday when they face title holders France
