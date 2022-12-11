Cristiano Ronaldo in tears as Portugal exit FIFA World Cup 2022 after shock 0-1 loss to Morocco, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 11, 2022

Portugal’s 0-1 loss to Morocco on Saturday probably ended Cristiano Ronaldo's chances of ever winning the FIFA World Cup trophy

Twitter

Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute to continue Morocco's improbable run in the World Cup

Twitter

Ronaldo didn't start for the second straight game but came on as a substitute in the 51st minute and missed a chance to equalise in stoppage time

AFP

The five-time world player of the year is set to finish his career without capturing the World Cup or ever getting to the final

AFP

He headed right off the field after the final whistle and was crying as he walked down the tunnel. Morocco will play France in the semifinals

AFP

Ronaldo, who will be 41 by the time of the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, had been looking to reach the semifinals for only the second time after 2006

AFP

It is a seminal moment in World Cup history, with an African nation finally advancing to the levels typically only reached by European or South American teams. Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) all reached the quarterfinals but got no further

Twitter

And off the field, this Morocco squad - coached by French-born Walid Regragui and containing 14 players born abroad — is uniting the Arab world, inspiring displays in Arab identity from fans in different countries

Morocco's defence is yet to concede a goal by an opposition player at this year's World Cup

