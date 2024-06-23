Essence Of American Muscle: 2025 Ford Mustang GTD With A Colossal 800 Hp Output

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 23, 2024
The Ford Mustang is a legend of the road, and assures to stay true to the car's legacy.
The car from the American maverick comes with a 5.2-liter supercharged V-8 engine.
This engine according to the carmaker promises a mammoth output of 800+ horsepower.
This can car can scale the maximum speed of a mind-bending 305 Kmph.
In addition, the car has semi-active suspension. It also has a Dry Sump Oil system, enchancing greater oil capacity.
The Chevrolet Camaro is another car in the segement.
The 2025 Ford Mustang GTD is estimated to be worth Rs 2.7 Crore.
Thanks For Reading!