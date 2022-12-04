England’s probable penalty takers against Senegal in Round of 16

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 04, 2022

Harry Maguire has a good record with penalties in England jersey

AFP

Capttain Harry Kane is the most reliable penalty taker for England

AFP

Liverpool's Jordan Henderson has a good record for the club and manager Gareth Southgate will depend on the central midfielder in the shootouts

AFP

Forward Marcus Rashford is in a scintillating form for England and will be one of the penalty takers against Senegal

AFP

In-form Jude Bellingham will definitely be one of England's penalty takers

AFP

Though Trent Alexander Arnold has not got much match-time in his legs, Southgate will bring on the right-back in case the match goes in to penalties

AFP

England will look to Kieran Trippier in case the sudden-death

AFP

Forward Jack Grealish will be one of England's penalty takers

AFP

