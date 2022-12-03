FIFA World Cup 2022: England's probable XI against Senegal, in pics

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 03, 2022
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford will start between the poles against Wales. The Everton keeper kept two cleansheets in the group stages
Harry Maguire will start in the heart of the defence. He has been impressive in the three matches for England and has justified his selection by boss Gareth Southgate
John Stones will partner Harry Maguire in the back four. The duo have been vital for England
Luke Shaw offers great balance in defence and attack. The left back also possesses pin point crossing ability
Walker's pace at right back can thwart any attack, this allows him to bombard up and down the flank
Declan Rice is key as he offers the much important link between defence and attack
Jordan Henderson's leadership on the pitch will be important as England go into the high octane R-16 clash with Senegal
Jude Bellingham is England's brightest young star. His vesatality in midfield makes him a threat to the opposition
Marcus Rashford is having a stellar tournament having scored a superb brace in the crucial game against Wales. The Manchester United striker has now scored 3 goals
Phil Foden is England's most creative player. The Manchester City playmaker scored a beautiful poachers goal against Wales
Harry Kane is yet to open his ccount in the tournament. However Kane is more than just a goalscorer, his sublime assist to find Foden in the game against Wales is testament to that