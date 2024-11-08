Embodiment Of The New World: AUDI E Concept Car

By: G R Mukesh | November 08, 2024
The AUDI E is a concept developed in association with with long-time partner Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC).
The car and the brand is targeted at elite tech-savvy EV-forward buyers in the Chinese market.
The car runs on a system based on Advanced Digitalised Platform developed by Audi and Shanghai Automotive Industry Corporation (SAIC).
The AUDI can give a top performance of 754bhp. In addition it can deliver up to 590lb ft of torque.
This car is a four-wheel drive and according to the German maker can go from 0-100 Kmph in 3.6 seconds.
The Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S are some of the most interesting cars in the EV business.
The AUDI will go into production in 2025 and will be available by 2026. The price is yet to be disclosed.
Thanks For Reading!