Accelerate your standards: 2025 AUDI SQ7

By: G R Mukesh | September 24, 2024
Revised external style. The Audi SQ7, the biggest Audi S model, has signature S exterior styling, including quad exhaust tips that hint at its power.
The SQ7, the largest Audi S model, has new bumper designs that hint at its power with its Singleframe grille, Alu optic exterior elements, and quad exhaust tips.
The Audi SQ7's standard Sport adaptive air suspension electronically modifies the ride height and damper settings to produce exceptional body control and customized driving dynamics.
The Audi SQ7's 4.0-liter biturbo V8 engine, which can produce up to 500 HP, promises to deliver thunderous S model performance.
The accessible The luxury package gives your Audi exquisite workmanship and a high-end feel.
Room and seats for everyone. The Audi SQ7 has room for everything, with three rows of seating for up to seven people and a large cargo area.
The available HD Matrix-design headlights with light signatures are the ideal match for the optional Audi laser light technology, which is new for 2025.
