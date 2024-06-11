Electric French Finesse: The Peugeot e-208

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 11, 2024

The Peugeot e-208 adds to teh array of new EV entrants with a french finesse.

The vehicle can produce the top performance of 136 hp and a torque of 300 Nm.

The Peugeot comes with compact steering wheel and a 10.0 SD touchscreen.

The electric vehicle has a range of 400 km

The electric car's battery has a capacity of 50 kWh, and has a 7.4 kW on board charger.

The Peugeot e-208 will take on the likes of the Vauxhall Corsa Electric.

The Peugeot e-208 is priced at an estimated rate of Rs 33 Lakh

Thanks For Reading!

World Premiere Of Volkswagan's Electric Future ID.2 Concept
Find out More