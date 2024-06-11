Electric French Finesse: The Peugeot e-208

By: Juviraj Anchil | June 11, 2024
The Peugeot e-208 adds to teh array of new EV entrants with a french finesse.
The vehicle can produce the top performance of 136 hp and a torque of 300 Nm.
The Peugeot comes with compact steering wheel and a 10.0 SD touchscreen.
The electric vehicle has a range of 400 km
The electric car's battery has a capacity of 50 kWh, and has a 7.4 kW on board charger.
The Peugeot e-208 will take on the likes of the Vauxhall Corsa Electric.
The Peugeot e-208 is priced at an estimated rate of Rs 33 Lakh
Thanks For Reading!