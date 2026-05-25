Eid al-Adha 2026: Delicious Sweet Treats To Try At Home On The Auspicious Occasion Of Bakra Eid

By: Sunanda Singh | May 25, 2026
Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakra Eid, holds deep spiritual importance in Islam. Try these sweet, mouth-watering dishes on this auspicious occasion.
Kheer is a common and very popular sweet dish that every Indian home cooks. Enjoy warm and sweet rice pudding this Bakra Eid.
One of the most popular sweets prepared during Eid al-Adha is Sheer Khurma, a traditional vermicelli pudding made with milk, dates, dry fruits, and saffron.
Shahi Tukda is a beloved sweet for the Eid celebration. A rich Mughlai dessert made with fried bread soaked in sugar syrup and topped with thick rabri.
Making gulab jamun at home is a classic Eid tradition. It is the most beloved and indulgent treat served during Eid celebrations.
Ma’amoul are Middle Eastern shortbread cookies generously stuffed with dates, walnuts, or pistachios. These traditional sweets are must-try dish on this Eid celebration.
Kunafa, also spelled Knafeh or Kanafeh, is a popular Middle Eastern dessert known for its rich flavour, crispy texture and sweet cheesy filling. The dessert has gained immense popularity across the world, especially during festive occasions like Ramadan and Eid celebrations.
Thanks For Reading!