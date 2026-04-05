Easter 2026: Explore These Beautiful Churches Across India On Resurrection Sunday

By: Sunanda Singh | April 05, 2026
Easter is a Christian festival that celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ. It symbolises hope, renewal, and new beginnings. On this occasion, visit some of the beautiful churches in India:
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The Basilica of Bom Jesus is one of them. The church is a significant religious site in the state and is known for its architecture.
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Mount Mary Basilica is one of the most famous churches in Mumbai, which is situated in Bandra. It provides stunning sea views and of its surroundings.
St Philomena's Cathedral in Mysore is dedicated to Saint Philomena. The marvelous church stands tall in the open blue sky.
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Mary Help of Christians Cathedral is one of the main churches and is also considered one of the biggest churches in the northeast.
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Sacred Heart Cathedral is another famous church that is situated in New Delhi. The peaceful church is known for its vibrant Easter celebrations.
St John Wilderness Church is located in Nainital, Uttarakhand. The Anglican church, built in the 1840s, is a tranquil religious monument filled with positive energies.
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The Basilica of Our Lady of Good Health, also known as the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Velankanni, is a Christian shrine situated in the town of Velankanni, Tamil Nadu.
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