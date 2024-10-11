Dussehra 2024: Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday & Other Bollywood Celebs-Inspired Red Looks

By: Aanchal Chaudhary | October 11, 2024
Vijayadashami, another name for Dussehra, is an auspicious Indian festival, celebrated with great fervour and devotion. This year, Dussehra will be observed on Saturday, October 12
The colour red is deeply rooted in Hindu culture and symbolises the triumph of Goddess Durga over the demon Mahishasura. This bold red shade represents passion and strength
Embrace the festive beauty by adorning red-hued ensembles, and nothing can go wrong with a classic red saree for the Dussehra celebration
Take cue from Deepika Padukone's ethnic wardrobe and don a timeless red anarkali featuring intricate gold zari work and embroidery for the festive day
An organza saree is an ideal traditional option for the Vijayadashami festivities, exuding royalty just like Janhvi Kapoor
Ooze elegance in a timeless six-yard saree, adorning beautiful golden embellishments and embroidery for the ultimate festive glam
If you are exploring a minimal yet ethnic option, then the Shraddha Kapoor-inspired red kurta set boasting of beautiful floral patterns is an excellent look
Lastly, for a modern twist, you can wear a traditional two-piece set in the rich velvet fabric, similar to Shilpa Shetty for the Dussehra
