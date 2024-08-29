Ducati’s New Beast: Multistrada V4 RS Roars Into India

By: Oliviya Kunjumon | August 29, 2024
Ducati has launched the Multistrada V4 RS in India, priced at Rs 38.40 lakh (ex-showroom).
It is available in a single Iceberg White color.
The Multistrada V4 RS is powered by a 1,103cc V4 engine, producing 180 bhp and 118 Nm of torque.
The bike comes equipped with a 6-speed gearbox, a Ducati STM Evo-SBK dry clutch, and a bi-directional quickshifter.
It features an aluminium monocoque frame with a titanium rear subframe.
It also features radar-assisted adaptive cruise control, blind spot detection, and cornering headlights.
The Multistrada V4 RS includes a 6.5-inch TFT instrument cluster with navigation, screen mirroring, and RS graphics.
