Drive Electrified: Caterham Project V

By: Vikrant Durgale | October 03, 2024
The lightweight, all-electric coupé concept car known as Project V, developed by Caterham, is slated to go on sale in late 2025 or early 2026.
Project V is lightweight and straightforward, With the use of a cutting-edge carbon fiber and aluminum composite chassis, Caterham hopes to reach its goal of a kerb weight of 1,190 kg.
Key information is displayed on a digital instrument cluster, and a straightforward infotainment system with smartphone mirroring sits at the center of the cabin.
The Project V show car's 2+1 seating arrangement (with 2+2 as an option) maximizes entry and exit, enhances comfort for the passenger in the back seat, and gives potential owners more usage options.
Project V has a battery-electric drivetrain with a single, 200kW (272PS) motor installed in the back axle. This is paired with battery pack that has sophisticated thermal management and can be quickly recharged.
The concept includes electrically assisted power steering, fully adjustable geometry double wishbone front and rear suspension, Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires (19" up front and 20" down the back), and high-performance brake discs all around.
