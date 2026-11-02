Diwali Travel Guide: Best Places To Experience The Magic Of Deepavali In India

By: Sunanda Singh | November 02, 2026
Diwali is one of the most auspicious festivals, which is set to be observed on November 8, 2026. On the special occasion, from Ayodhya to Kedarnath, there are several must-visit places to make a memorable Diwali. Check out the best places, which are mentioned in the following slides.
Ayodhya, the birthplace of Ram, is one of the best places to witness Deepavali. Diwali in Ayodhya centres around the grand Deepotsav festival. On the festival, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple complex glows with over a lakh pure ghee lamps, floral decorations, and intricate rangolis inside the sanctum before Ram Lalla.
In Goa, the celebration of the holy festival revolves around Goddess Kali's defeat of the demon Narakasura. It is symbolised by the burning of the statue of Narakasura to signify the destruction of evil.
Diwali in Varanasi is another best place to visit. The banks of the river (Ganga) are adorned with numerous earthen lamps, which create a stunning view after sunset. Temples and surroundings are adorned with flowers and lights, while the evening Ganga Aarti enhances the celebratory ambience.
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In Amristar, people celebrate Diwali as Bandi Chhor Diwas. During Diwali, the Golden Temple is lit with diyas, lights, oil lamps and candles, giving it a mesmerising look.
If you want to get some spiritual ambience, then visit Kolkata and witness the mesmerising Kali Puja and also experience the atmosphere of Kolkata streets.
Kedarnath is another place to visit during the holy festival. On the auspicious occasion, the temple is decorated with lights and flowers.
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