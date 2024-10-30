Diwali 2024: Auspicious Colours To Wear During Lakshmi Puja & Its Significance

By: Rahul M | October 30, 2024

While Diwali is all about adorning vibrant colours and traditional attire, it is essential to wear auspicious shades that are believed to please Maa Lakshmi

Red is one of the most significant colours in every Hindu festival. This bold hue represents energy, passion and vitality, attracting good luck and blessings from God

Wear a Golden Yellow saree or an elegant kurta to embrace positivity, joy and prosperity from Goddess Laxmi

Next, the Royal Blue shade symbolises calmness, peace and stability. Wear this rich tint for your Diwali celebration, adorned with gold and silver jewels

Green colour reflects nature, signifying growth, renewal and prosperity during the auspicious Deepavali celebration

The rich Orange hue has a deeply rooted mythological significance in the Hindu culture and is associated with social connection and happiness

Lastly, a deep Purple colour attracts positive spiritual energy and is known for its royalty, wisdom and wealth during the Diwali festival

