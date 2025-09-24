Divya Dutta Birthday: Watch These Interesting Films Of The National Award-Winning Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | September 24, 2025
Divya Dutta is a model-turned-actress who has featured in several notable films. She has impressed the audience and critics with her performances in supporting roles in many films and series.
The actress will turn 48 on Thursday, September 25, 2025. On the occasion of her special day, take a look at some of her films and series on OTT Platforms:
Shaheed-e-Mohabbat Boota Singh is a feature film that is based on the real-life love story of Boota Singh and Zainab. Divya Dutta played the female protagonist in the film and was highly appreciated for her performance. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is a biographical sports drama film in which she played Isri Kaur, Milkha's elder sister. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube
Irada is a thriller film based on uranium poisoning, released in 2017. Divya was applauded for her character. She was also honoured with a National Award for Best Supporting Actress. It is streaming on JioHotstar
Badlapur is an action thriller. Even though Divya had less screen space in the film, she grabbed a lot of attention. It is available to watch on ZEE5 and Amazon Prime Video
Gippi is a teen drama film written and directed by Sonam Nair and produced by Hiroo Yash Johar and Karan Johar. In the film, Divya played the role of Pappi Kaur. She once again left a mark with her brilliant acting skills. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Netflix
In 'Sharmaji Ki Beti', Divya Dutta plays the character of 'Kiran', a housewife who embarks on a journey of self-discovery and finds a way to set priorities for herself. It is available on Amazon Prime Video
Thanks For Reading!