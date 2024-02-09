Dissecting The Bond Between Ravindra Jadeja & His Father Before Recent Standoff

By: Aakash Singh | February 09, 2024
Ravindra Jadeja's father Anirudh Singh Jadeja worked as a watchman in a private company at one stage. His mother passed away when Ravindra Jadeja was at a tender age.
On February 9th, 2024, Ravindra Jadeja's father made an explosive allegation against his son's wife, calling her a money-minded person and asked him to transfer the ownership of restaurant to her name.
Ravindra Jadeja's father believed that it would have been better had he not become a cricketer. Jadeja's relationship with his father had already been strained.
During an interview for Hindustan Times in 2015, his eldest sister Naina revealed that parents enrolled him to Sainik school to make him an Army officer. However, his heart was on cricket.
Ravindra Jadeja's sister also revealed that he would come home crying as his friends won't let him bat or bowl.
Ravindra Jadeja hit back on his father's allegations, stating that these are attempts to tarnish his wife's image.
Ravindra Jadeja and Rivaba reportedly met through a mutual friend in a party. He tied the knot Rivaba in April 2016.
Ravindra Jadeja with his wife and daughter after winning the IPL 2023 final. The all-rounder had memorably hit the winning runs to give CSK their 5th title.
