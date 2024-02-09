Meet Rivaba Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja's Politician Wife At Centre Of Feud Between Father & Son

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 09, 2024

Ravindra Jadeja's father Anirudh Singh Jadeja accused his daughter-in-law Rivaba Jadeja for severing ties with his son in an explosive interview with a news media

Rivaba Jadeja was born on November 2, 1990 and hails from Gujarat district of Rajkot. She completed her Mechanical Engineering from Gujarat Technological University

Ravindra Jadeja met his future wife Rivaba at a party in Rajkot. Rivaba was happened to be good friend of Jadeja's sister, Naina

After months of dating, Ravindra and Rivaba tied the knot with each other in a wedding attended by their family members

In 2017, Ravindra and his Rivaba was blessed with daughter, Nidhyana Jadeja

In 2019, Rivaba Jadeja joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) after she and her cricketer husband Ravindra Jadeja met PM Modi at his official residence. Prior to joining BJP, she was head of Karni Sena's women wing

Rivaba Jadeja contested Gujarat Elections in 2022 and elected to state assembly after winning Jamnagar North seat

Ravindra Jadeja celebrated wife's victory by posting a picture with a caption, "Hello MLA, you truly deserve it. The people of Jamnagar have won. Thanking all the people from the bottom of my heart. Request to Goddess Ashapura that the works of Jamnagar should be very good. Jay Mataj"

