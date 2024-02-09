Meet Rivaba Jadeja: Ravindra Jadeja's Politician Wife At Centre Of Feud Between Father & Son

By: Hrishikesh Damodar | February 09, 2024
Ravindra Jadeja's father Anirudh Singh Jadeja accused his daughter-in-law Rivaba Jadeja for severing ties with his son in an explosive interview with a news media
Credits: Twitter
Rivaba Jadeja was born on November 2, 1990 and hails from Gujarat district of Rajkot. She completed her Mechanical Engineering from Gujarat Technological University
Credits: Instagram/Rivaba Jadeja
Ravindra Jadeja met his future wife Rivaba at a party in Rajkot. Rivaba was happened to be good friend of Jadeja's sister, Naina
Credits: Twitter
After months of dating, Ravindra and Rivaba tied the knot with each other in a wedding attended by their family members
Credits: Twitter
In 2017, Ravindra and his Rivaba was blessed with daughter, Nidhyana Jadeja
Credits: Twitter/Chennai Super Kings
In 2019, Rivaba Jadeja joined Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) after she and her cricketer husband Ravindra Jadeja met PM Modi at his official residence. Prior to joining BJP, she was head of Karni Sena's women wing
Credits: Instagram/Rivaba Jadeja
Rivaba Jadeja contested Gujarat Elections in 2022 and elected to state assembly after winning Jamnagar North seat
Credits: Twitter
Ravindra Jadeja celebrated wife's victory by posting a picture with a caption, "Hello MLA, you truly deserve it. The people of Jamnagar have won. Thanking all the people from the bottom of my heart. Request to Goddess Ashapura that the works of Jamnagar should be very good. Jay Mataj"
Credits: Instagram/Ravindrasinh Jadeja