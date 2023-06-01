Dinosaur Day: Are dinosaurs still alive? Exciting facts about the reptiles

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 01, 2023
We might have not witnessed the dinosaurs in real life, but their mention in novels, movies and more might have interested us to know more about the reptile, isn't it? So, on Dinosaur Day which is celebrated on June 1 (also on May 15), check out some facts about them.
Are dinosaurs still alive? No. They lived on Earth for about 245 million years but are now listed under extinct creatures.
The word 'dinosaur' came from an English palaeontologist called Richard Owen. ‘Dino’ comes from the Greek word ‘deinos’ which means terrible. ‘Saurus’ comes from the Greek word ‘sauros’ which means lizard.
Dinosaurs were huge and all ranged in different sizes. Argentinosaurus was one of the biggest.
Did you know? Not all dinosaurs were carnivores.
It is said that some adult dinosaurs had feathers.
