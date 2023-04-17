Dinosaur footprints were revealed at a dried-up river; check PICS

By: FPJ Web Desk | April 17, 2023
Dinosaur footprints were revealed at a dried-up river in the Dinosaur Valley State Park, Texas
All pics credit: Dinosaur Valley State Park - Friends (Facebook)
According to experts, the dinosaur footprints found date back about 113 million years
Dinosaur footprints were covered by mud, silt and shallow water
Experts believe the footprints belong to a theropod, a class of bipedal dinosaurs that includes Tyrannosaurus rex and Allosaurus
Acrocanthosaurus- This carnivorous dinosaur lived in present-day North America between 113 and 110 million years ago. It was about 15 feet tall and weighed nearly seven tons
The prints are characterized by three deeply embedded claw marks
The park is located southwest of the city of Dallas, but as per experts, it was once near an ancient ocean, so dinosaurs passed through that specific area, leaving footprints in the mud
Dinosaur Valley State Park will continue to protect these 113-million-year-old tracks not only for present generations, but also for future ones; said an official here
