Dimple Kapadia Birthday: Must-Watch Films Of 'Bobby' Actress

By: Sunanda Singh | June 08, 2026
Dimple Kapadia is one of the finest actresses in Indian cinema. On Monday, June 8, 2026, the actress has turned 69. On her special day, take a look at some of her iconic films.
Zakhmi Aurat is a drama film in which the actress played the role of a brave and honest police officer, named Kiran Dutt. The film is inspired by the 1986 X-rated thriller The Ladies Club by Janet Greek.
Saagar is a romantic drama film that narrates the story of Mona (Dimple Kapadia), a confident and kind young woman living in a Goan fishing village who runs a small restaurant with her father.
Bobby is a musical romantic film in which she plays the role of a brave, independent girl from a poor Christian family who falls in love with a wealthy man.
Lekin... is another film by the actress in which she plays the role of Reva, a mysterious, restless spirit.
Kaash is a drama film that is written and directed by Mahesh Bhatt. In the film, Dimple Kapadia plays Pooja, a loving wife and mother who becomes the sole supporter of her broken family.
Christopher Nolan's Tenet was released in 2020, in which Dimple Kapadia plays Priya Singh, a very powerful and mysterious Indian arms dealer.
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