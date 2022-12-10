Dilip Kumar's 100th birth anniversary: Lesser-known facts about the legend

By: FPJ Web Desk | December 10, 2022

Legendary actor Dilip Kumar's 100th birth anniversary is on December 11

He passed away on July 7, 2021, leaving the entire nation shocked and teary-eyed

Dilip Kumar was born as Yusuf Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, and was one among 12 siblings

He completed his schooling from the Barnes School, Deolali, Nashik

He ran a sandwich stall at Pune's Army Club in 1943

He never acted under his birth name and has been known as Dilip Kumar since his debut film 'Jwar Bhata'

Raj Kapoor and Dilip Kumar were childhood friends. They were later reunited when both of them became a part of the film industry

Before marrying Saira Banu, Dilip Kumar was in a relationship with actress Madhubala

He also has an autobiography named 'Dilip Kumar: The Substance and the Shadow'

