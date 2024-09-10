Digvijay Diwas 2024: 7 Motivation & Inspirational Quotes By Swami Vivekanand

By: Rahul M | September 10, 2024
Every year, September 11 is observed as Digvijay Diwas to mark the historic speech of Swami Vivekananad in Chicago. Here are motivational and inspirational quotes by him to boost your confidence
"Arise! Awake! And stop not until the goal is reached."
All images from Canva
"You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual."
"Ask nothing; want nothing in return. Give what you have to give; it will come back to you but do not think of that now."
"We are what our thoughts have made us; so take care about what you think. Words are secondary. Thoughts live; they travel far."
"Never think there is anything impossible for the soul. It is the greatest heresy to think so. If there is sin, this is the only sin; to say that you are weak, or others are weak."
"All the powers in the universe are already ours. It is we who have put our hands before our eyes and cry that it is dark."
“Be not afraid of anything. You will do marvelous work. It is fearlessness that brings heaven even in a moment.”
Thanks For Reading!