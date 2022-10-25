Did Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma wear similar sheer saree on Diwali?

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2022
Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma displayed friendship goals as they wore similar sarees for Diwali bash
Moments after they shared the pictures, netizens were quick to spot similarities between their sarees
Anushka wore a neon green sheer saree and paired it with a strappy green blouse featuring a plunging neckline
On the other hand, Katrina also opted for a black see-through saree and paired it with a sleeveless sequin blouse
Anushka accessorised her look with a neckpiece that was studded with stones
Katrina accessorised her festive look with earrings, rings, and bangles
Anushka and Katrina share a close bond
They have worked together in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan
They have also appeared together on Koffee With Karan
On the work front, Anushka will be seen in the film Chakda Xpress
Katrina, on the other hand, has Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Phone Bhoot in her kitty
