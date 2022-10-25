Did Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma wear similar sheer saree on Diwali?

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 25, 2022

Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma displayed friendship goals as they wore similar sarees for Diwali bash

Moments after they shared the pictures, netizens were quick to spot similarities between their sarees

Anushka wore a neon green sheer saree and paired it with a strappy green blouse featuring a plunging neckline

On the other hand, Katrina also opted for a black see-through saree and paired it with a sleeveless sequin blouse

Anushka accessorised her look with a neckpiece that was studded with stones

Katrina accessorised her festive look with earrings, rings, and bangles

Anushka and Katrina share a close bond

They have worked together in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Zero with Shah Rukh Khan

They have also appeared together on Koffee With Karan

On the work front, Anushka will be seen in the film Chakda Xpress

Katrina, on the other hand, has Tiger 3, Merry Christmas and Phone Bhoot in her kitty

