Dhruva Sarja Enjoys 'Mumbai Ki Baarish' By Devouring Delicious Vada Pav

By: Shefali Fernandes | August 04, 2024
Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja will be seen next in Martin, which is slated to release on October 11, 2024.
Photo Via Varinder Chawla
Earlier today, Dhruva Sarja was spotted in Juhu, Mumbai.
Dhruva Sarja was seen relishing on a delicious Vada Pav on the streets of Mumbai.
Dhruva Sarja seemed fully immersed in his Vada Pav as he went ahead to eat it.
Dhruva Sarja was seen dressed in a pastel blue hoodie and matching sweatpant.
Dhruva made his acting debut with the film, Addhuri, which was a Kannada film, released in 2012.
The actor posed for the shutterbugs while trying to strike a pose with the Vada Pav in his hand.
On the work front, Dhruva will be seen next in KD - The Devil and The Untold Story of Vijay Salaskar.
