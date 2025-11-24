Dharmendra Death: Here's Some Of Iconic Dialogues By Veteran Actor That Made Him Bollywood's He-Man

By: Sunanda Singh | November 24, 2025
Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra, also known as the 'He-Man' of Bollywood, tragically passed at the age of 89 on Monday, November 24, 2025. To remember his legacy, take a look at some of his most iconic dialogues by Dharmendra:
Kutte, kamine, main tera khoon pee jaaunga!" — Yaadon Ki Baaraat. It is one of the most famous dialogues delivered by the actor.
Image: Insta/@aapkadharam
“Basanti, in kutton ke saamne mat naachna." The dialogue was delivered by Dharmendra's character Veeru in Sholay.
"Agar taqdeer mein maut likhi hai toh koi bacha nahi sakta. Agar zindagi likhi hai toh koi mai ka laal maar nahi sakta." It is another famous dialogue by the actor from the film, Dharam Veer.
“Oye ilaaka kutton ka hota hai, sher ka nahi"— Yamla Pagla Deewana. The cult classic film featured Dharmendra as the father figure.
“Pehle ek Hindustani ko samajh jao, Hindi apne aap aa jayegi." The iconic dialogue was from Apne. The patriotic movie is based on themes of unity and identity.
"Agar t-o 'to' hota hai to g-o 'gu' kyu nahi hota" — Chupke Chupke. Dharam Paaji starred in the rom-com movie Chupke Chupke and shared screen space with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan.
