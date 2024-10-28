Dhanteras 2024: 5 Auspicious Gold Items To Buy On Dhantrayodashi To Invite Good Luck

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 28, 2024
Dhanteras marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities in the country
Images from Canva
It is considered very auspicious to buy gold on this day. It is believed that by doing so, you invite blessings of goddess Lakshmi into your house. Here are 5 auspicious gold items you can buy on this day
Gold coins engraved with the images of Lakshmi and Ganesha are very popular for Dhanteras, symbolising wealth, prosperity, and good luck
A small gold kalash is considered auspicious for bringing positivity, and it is often used in religious rituals to hold holy water
Traditional jewelry pieces like bangles, chains, or rings not only carry ornamental value but also bring prosperity and beauty to the household
Gold-plated items like small bowls or plates are often chosen on Dhanteras for their traditional significance in rituals
Gold bars are a straightforward investment in pure gold and are believed to attract financial stability and security
