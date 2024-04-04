Desert Red: IQOO 12 Anniversary Edition Launched

By: Juviraj Anchil | April 04, 2024
The New Anniversary edition of iQOO 12 will be available in 'Desert Red'.
On the rear, the tri-camera comes with 50-MP + 64-MP+ 50-MP configuration. And 16 MP front camera.
The device runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor.
The Funtouch 14 operating system in place is based on Android 14.
The phone comes with a 5000mAh battery, robust for gamers.
The special edition will take on the likes of Xiaomi 14 and OnePlus 12.
The iQOO 12 Anniversary edition will be available at the starting price of Rs 52,999.
