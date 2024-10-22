Deepika Padukone Among Top 10 World's Most Beautiful Women; Check Out Other Celebs In The List

By: Amisha Shirgave | October 22, 2024

Dr. Julian De Silva, a facial cosmetic surgeon based in London revealed a list of 10 most beautiful women in the world. Among them is Bollywood's own Deepika Padukone. Lets' know other celebs who have made it to the list

Jodie Comer ranks at the top of this list scoring an impressive 94.52. The scores are based on the Golden Ratio formula which is an ancient method that measures beauty through specific facial proportions

On the 2nd position is the gorgeous Zendaya scoring a 94.37%

On number 3 is Bella Hadid with a score of 94.35%. Bella Hadid recently made her comeback at the Victoria's secret runway

Beyonce at number 4 scored 92.44%. She has been a legacy and continues to be an inspiration

On number 5, the list mentions Ariana Grande with a score of 91.81%

Taylor Swift steals the spot at number 6 with a score of 91.64%

At number 7 of the world's most beautiful women, Jourdan Dunn scored 91.39%

The Kardashian queen, Kim Kardashian scored an impressive 91.28% at number 8

Bollywood's favourite and the most successful actress Deepika Padukone scored 91.22%, standing at number 9

HoYeon Jung, the K-pop sensation scored 89.63%, ranking number 10

