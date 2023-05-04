Dahaad Trailer Launch: Sonakshi Sinha stuns in olive green, Vijay, Gulshan indulge in PDA

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 04, 2023

The trailer launch of 'Dahaad' contained a lot of excitement and banter amongst its cast. Presenting highlights ahead

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sonakshi Sinha plays Anjali Bhaati, a super cop in the series

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vijay Verma plays Anand Swarnakar, a mysterious figure

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Gulshan Devaiah plays Devilal Singh, Bhaati's associate

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Sohum Shah, also plays a cop named Kailash Parghi

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Zoa Morani, plays Swarnakar's wife

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Vijay and Gulshan were seen bromancing each other at the event, with Gulshan poking fun at Vijay on his rumoured relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the series premieres on Amazon Prime Video from May 12, 2023

Photos by Varinder Chawla

Thanks For Reading!

Dahaad trailer launch: THIS is what Sonakshi Sinha has to say about playing the cop for the first...
Find out More