Dahaad Trailer Launch: Sonakshi Sinha stuns in olive green, Vijay, Gulshan indulge in PDA

By: FPJ Web Desk | May 04, 2023
The trailer launch of 'Dahaad' contained a lot of excitement and banter amongst its cast. Presenting highlights ahead
Sonakshi Sinha plays Anjali Bhaati, a super cop in the series
Vijay Verma plays Anand Swarnakar, a mysterious figure
Gulshan Devaiah plays Devilal Singh, Bhaati's associate
Sohum Shah, also plays a cop named Kailash Parghi
Zoa Morani, plays Swarnakar's wife
Vijay and Gulshan were seen bromancing each other at the event, with Gulshan poking fun at Vijay on his rumoured relationship with Tamannaah Bhatia
Created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti, the series premieres on Amazon Prime Video from May 12, 2023
