Dadasaheb Phalke Awards 2024: Shah Rukh Khan-Rani Mukerji Twin In Black; Nayanthara, Bobby Deol Arrive

By: Shefali Fernandes | February 20, 2024
Shahid Kapoor arrived in a navy blue outfit to attend the red carpet of Dadasaheb Phalke Film Awards 2024.
Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji looked stylish as they twinned in black outfits.
Bobby Deol posed with his award at Dadasaheb Phalke Film Awards 2024.
Nayantara looked stunning as ever in a saree.
Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga posed for the paparazzi as he attended Dadasaheb Phalke Film Awards 2024.
Adah Sharma wore an embellished lehenga at Dadasaheb Phalke Film Awards 2024.
Singer Shilpa Rao also graced the awards in a black saree.
Jaaved Jaaferi wore a maroon velvet outfit.
Thanks For Reading!