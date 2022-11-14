In pics: Cristiano Ronaldo exposes Manchester United in explosive interview with Piers Morgan

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 14, 2022
In a bombshell interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo made some strong allegations against his team Manchester United. So let's take a look at some of his shocking revelations...
Ronaldo returned to Manchester United in a sensational transfer move from Juventus last season
In the interview, he revealed that "Manchester United tried to force me out. Not only the manager but also the other guys who are around the club. I feel betrayed by the club"
Adding more he said "I felt like some people don't want me here, not only this year but last year too"
Speaking of his former teammate Wayne Rooney Ronaldo said “I don’t know why he criticizes me so badly...probably because he finished his career and I’m still playing at high level"
Ronaldo also stated “I’m not going to say that I’m looking better than him. Which is true . ."
Talking about Manchester's coach Erik Ten Hag, Ronaldo said "I don't have respect for him because he doesn't show respect for me... so it's simple"
He also confessed that there is "zero" progress with improvements to training facilities, nutrition, or technology since he left in 2009 and no longer believes the team has a chance of winning trophies
