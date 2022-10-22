Controversies surrounding child actor Riva Arora

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2022
Riva Arora is a is a 12-year-old teen influencer on Instagram with 8.3 million subscribers
Riva has previously starred in Bollywood movies like 'URI: The Surgical Strike' and 'Gunjan Saxena'
Riva is making rounds on the internet lately for all the incorrect reasons
People are concerned with the lifestyle of a 12-year-old
Netizens are finding her videos and images problematic and inappropriate
Her vlogs and music videos are also under scrutiny. She was 11 years old when for a music video seen abused and chained to a bed
Netizens are criticising the parents of the child actor
Riva was recently seen in a reel with Karan Kundrra, who is 26 years older than her
Mika Singer also received heavy flak for dancing next to the 12 year old
Thanks For Reading!