Controversies surrounding child actor Riva Arora

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 22, 2022

Riva Arora is a is a 12-year-old teen influencer on Instagram with 8.3 million subscribers

Instagram

Riva has previously starred in Bollywood movies like 'URI: The Surgical Strike' and 'Gunjan Saxena'

Instagram

Riva is making rounds on the internet lately for all the incorrect reasons

Instagram

People are concerned with the lifestyle of a 12-year-old

Instagram

Netizens are finding her videos and images problematic and inappropriate

Instagram

Her vlogs and music videos are also under scrutiny. She was 11 years old when for a music video seen abused and chained to a bed

Netizens are criticising the parents of the child actor

Instagram

Riva was recently seen in a reel with Karan Kundrra, who is 26 years older than her

Instagram

Mika Singer also received heavy flak for dancing next to the 12 year old

Instagram

