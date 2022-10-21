In Pics: Blossoming jacaranda trees in Johannesburg

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2022

From the early days of October, the South African city of Johannesburg gets a powerful tint added to its landscape

AFP

As a sea of purple petals from thousands of jacaranda trees blooms above the city's older suburbs

AFP

The beautiful trees cover the entire street

AFP

Jacaranda trees are a loved feature of Gauteng province that attracts guided tours and tourists

AFP

Every part of the jacaranda tree is a picturesque site

AFP

A security guard was also seen sitting on the street enjoying the blossoming of the trees

AFP

jacaranda tree petals often cover their surroundings

AFP

Here they have beautifully covered covered an old car in Johannesburg

AFP

Similarly here the tree petals covered a doorbell

AFP

