In Pics: Blossoming jacaranda trees in Johannesburg

By: FPJ Web Desk | October 21, 2022
From the early days of October, the South African city of Johannesburg gets a powerful tint added to its landscape
AFP
As a sea of purple petals from thousands of jacaranda trees blooms above the city's older suburbs
AFP
The beautiful trees cover the entire street
AFP
Jacaranda trees are a loved feature of Gauteng province that attracts guided tours and tourists
AFP
Every part of the jacaranda tree is a picturesque site
AFP
A security guard was also seen sitting on the street enjoying the blossoming of the trees
AFP
jacaranda tree petals often cover their surroundings
AFP
Here they have beautifully covered covered an old car in Johannesburg
AFP
Similarly here the tree petals covered a doorbell
AFP
Thanks For Reading!