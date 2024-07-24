Concept Of Beauty: Cadillac's Sollei

By: G R Mukesh | July 24, 2024

What happens when luxury is blended with advanced realm of sustainability? You get Sollei, Cadillac's concept car.

This car is a unique addition to the legacy of the American auto-giant's Celestiq.

In the name Sollei, “sol” stands for sun, the “lei” for leisure.

The Sollei redefines carefree freedom with a two-door without a roof.

This Cadillac car has a 55-inch glass dashboard that has two integrated screens embedded to it.

The Morgan Midsummer is another car in the ultra-luxury arena.

The Cadillac Sollei is a concept car and therefore is reportedly not availabel for sale in the market.

Thanks For Reading!

