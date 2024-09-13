Comfortable Inside Confident Outside: Volkswagan Taos 2025

By: G R Mukesh | September 13, 2024
First up, the exterior has been updated with a more expressive front end. Among the modifications are a new grille and bumper design.
Standard LED projector headlights with available AFS and a light bar are also available.
The 2025 Taos has new materials and colors inside the cabin, as well as a redesigned dashboard.
For 4Motion models, the seven-speed DSG dual-clutch automatic transmission is swapped out for an eight-speed automatic to improve midrange torque even more.
All models come with an 8-inch floating infotainment display as standard, and the Climatronic HVAC system has touch control.
New 17-inch aluminum alloy wheels for front-wheel drive S models, 18-inch alloy wheels for front-wheel drive SE models, and 19-inch wheels for SEL are among the new wheel options available.
All trim levels of the 2025 Taos come equipped with VW's advanced suite of IQ.DRIVE driver assistance features. including Emergency Assist, Lane Assist, Rear Traffic Alert, Active Blind Spot Monitor
