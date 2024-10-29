Comfort To Long For: BYD eMAX 7 Chinese Carmaker's Family Car

By: G R Mukesh | October 29, 2024
The Chinese car maker has taken the EV market by storm, and eMAX 7 is an attempt to add to their arsenal.
Inside this BYD car has a 12.8-inch rotatable infotainment display and a 3 spoke multi-function steering wheel.
The BYD eMAX 7 6 and 7 seater arrangements. In addition, the car also has a panoramic glass roof with electric slide.
The car is studded with an 8-in-1 Electric Powertrain The BYD eMAX 7 is equipped with the Blade Battery technology which according to BYD is 'Ultra Safe'.
The car comes in 4 shades, namely Harbour Grey, Crystal White, Cosmos Black, and Quartz Blue.
The BYD eMAX 7 rivals the Japanese Toyota's Innova Hycross.
The BYD eMAX 7 is estimated be priced at the starting rate of Rs 26.90 lakh.
