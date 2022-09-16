Comet Leonard's stunning breakup pic wins 'Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2022'; see all winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2022
'Astronomy Photographer of the Year' is an annual competition featuring the world's greatest space photography. Let;s have a look at the winners.....
Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich
'Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2022' was won by the stunning image of Comet Leonard breakup by Gerald Rhemann
Gerald's image captured a disconnection event. This happens when a piece of the comet's tail becomes separated after being hit by high velocity solar particles
The remarkable image shows Comet Leonard, which was first discovered in January 2021 by astronomer Greg Leonard
Skyscapes - 'Stabbing into the Stars' by Zihui Hu
Our Sun - 'A Year in the Sun' by Soumyadeep Mukherjee
Young competition - 'Andromeda Galaxy: The Neighbour' by Yang Hanwen and Zhou Zezhen
People and Space - 'The International Space Station Transiting Tranquility Base' by Andrew McCarthy
Stars and Nebulae - 'The Eye of God' by Weitang Liang
The Annie Maunder Prize for Image Innovation - 'Solar Tree' by Pauline Woolley
Our Moon- 'Shadow Profile of Plato's East Rim' by Martin Lewis
Aurorae - 'In the Embrace of a Green Lady' by Filip Hrebenda
Galaxies - 'Majestic Sombrero Galaxy' by Utkarsh Mishra, Michael Petrasko and Muir Evenden
The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer - 'The Milky Way Bridge across Big Snowy Mountains' by Lun Deng
The winning and shortlisted images will be on display in a stunning exhibition at the National Maritime Museum from 17 September, 2022
