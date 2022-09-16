Comet Leonard's stunning breakup pic wins 'Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2022'; see all winners

By: FPJ Web Desk | September 16, 2022

'Astronomy Photographer of the Year' is an annual competition featuring the world's greatest space photography. Let;s have a look at the winners.....

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

'Astronomy Photographer of the Year 2022' was won by the stunning image of Comet Leonard breakup by Gerald Rhemann

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

Gerald's image captured a disconnection event. This happens when a piece of the comet's tail becomes separated after being hit by high velocity solar particles

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

The remarkable image shows Comet Leonard, which was first discovered in January 2021 by astronomer Greg Leonard

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

Skyscapes - 'Stabbing into the Stars' by Zihui Hu

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

Our Sun - 'A Year in the Sun' by Soumyadeep Mukherjee

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

Young competition - 'Andromeda Galaxy: The Neighbour' by Yang Hanwen and Zhou Zezhen

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

People and Space - 'The International Space Station Transiting Tranquility Base' by Andrew McCarthy

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

Stars and Nebulae - 'The Eye of God' by Weitang Liang

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

The Annie Maunder Prize for Image Innovation - 'Solar Tree' by Pauline Woolley

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

Our Moon- 'Shadow Profile of Plato's East Rim' by Martin Lewis

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

Aurorae - 'In the Embrace of a Green Lady' by Filip Hrebenda

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

Galaxies - 'Majestic Sombrero Galaxy' by Utkarsh Mishra, Michael Petrasko and Muir Evenden

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

The Sir Patrick Moore Prize for Best Newcomer - 'The Milky Way Bridge across Big Snowy Mountains' by Lun Deng

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

The winning and shortlisted images will be on display in a stunning exhibition at the National Maritime Museum from 17 September, 2022

Photo Credit : Royal Observatory Greenwich

