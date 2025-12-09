Christmas Around The Globe: The Most Iconic Trees To Visit This Holiday Season

By: Sunanda Singh | December 09, 2025
Christmas is just around the corner, and many people are already packing for holiday travel around the world. Here are some of the most beautiful Christmas trees you won't want to miss if you're planning to travel during the festive season:
X/ @GermanyinJapan
The Rockefeller Centre in New York holds one of the most stunning Christmas trees on the planet. The Christmas tree is feet 75-foot-tall, 45 feet wide, and weighs about 11 tons.
X/ @isardasorensen
A German Christmas Pyramid is another beautiful Christmas tree. The world's largest Christmas pyramid is often cited as the one at the Dresden Striezelmarkt in Germany, standing around 46 feet (14 meters) tall.
X/ @GermanyinJapan
The Mount Ingino Christmas Tree is a lighting installation in the shape of a Christmas tree, installed every year on the slopes of Mount Ingino (Monte Ingino in Italian) outside the city of Gubbio, in the Umbria region of Italy. It is also known as the world's largest Christmas tree.
X/ @mamboitaliano_
Rio finally unveils a magnificent floating Christmas tree, an 80-meter-tall one covered in 2.3 million lights.
X/ @BobKarpDR
This year's Christmas tree at Galeries Lafayette in Paris is a breathtaking sight. The grand tree stands tall amidst the opulent, and it is another must-visit Christmas tree in Germany.
X/ @IconicSettings
