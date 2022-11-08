Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive: Hottest pictures of the actor

By: FPJ Web Desk | November 08, 2022
Actor Chris Evans has been named People magazine's Sexiest Man Alive
Evans, who played Captain America in Marvel's sprawling superhero films, takes the baton from another Avenger, Paul Rudd
"My mom will be so happy," he told the magazine for its cover story
He also knows that he's likely to be teased by friends. "Really this will just be a point of bullying," he joked
Evans' first film role came in 2000's "The New Comers" and he played superhero Johnny Storm in two "Fantastic Four" films released in 2005 and 2007
he gained widespread fame in 2011 with the release of "Captain America: The First Avenger"
He's played the wholesome superhero in 10 Marvel films, laying down his shield after saving the universe in "Avengers: Endgame" in 2019
Over the years, he has become a highly bankable star
The actor told People he's thinking about marriage and having a family, saying, "That's absolutely something I want"
As he charts the next part of his life and career, he fully expects the honour will be a milestone
