Chocolate Day 2024: Shahid Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor & More — Bollywood's Favourite Chocolate Boys

By: Sachin T | February 09, 2024
As the world celebrates Chocolate Day on Friday, here's a look at some of the most favourite 'chocolate boys' of B-Town. Rishi Kapoor was regarded as the OG chocolate boy of Bollywood and he had enthralled the audience with his charming looks in the 70s
Shahid Kapoor bore the tag of chocolate boy for many, many years, thanks to his age-defying looks. However, the actor recently revealed that he hated the term
Ranbir Kapoor has won the hearts of millions in the country since the day he marked his Bollywood debut with Saawariyaa in 2012
Saif Ali Khan will always remain one of the most handsome and charming actors Bollywood lovers have witnessed
Varun Dhawan was hailed as the new chocolate boy in town when he marked his debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year
He faced tough competition for the title from his co-star Sidharth Malhotra, who has been flooring women with his good looks ever since
The newest chocolate boy on the block has to be Rohit Saraf. He has emerged to be the nation's latest heartthrob, and everytime he posts a picture online, his fans are caught in a frenzy!
